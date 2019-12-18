The Stars have gone 7-7-2 away from home. Dallas has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 85.6% of opponent chances.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has recorded 35 total points while scoring 11 goals and collecting 24 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-12 in 34 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has totaled 5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower body).

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

