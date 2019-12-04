The Wild are 6-10-2 on the road. Minnesota has given up 16 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 10 goals, adding 20 assists and collecting 30 points. Brayden Point has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jason Zucker leads the Wild with 19 points, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists. Zach Parise has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-0-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Alex Killorn: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: Mikko Koivu: day to day (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

