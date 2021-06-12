The Islanders are the league’s most physical team with four players — Clutterbuck, Martin, Komarov and Pulock — in the top seven for hits. The Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guenztel, limiting them to three goals and six assists in the first round. They weren’t as successful against Boston’s Perfection Line, as Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron combined for 10 goals and 12 assists in the second-round series. However, New York held the rest of the Bruins to just seven goals. They’ll have their work cut out for them against Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman, who combined for nine goals, 14 assists in last year’s Eastern Conference finals, which Steven Stamkos missed.