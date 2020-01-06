The Canucks are 9-10-1 on the road. Vancouver ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ondrej Palat leads the Lightning with a plus-15 in 41 games played this season. Victor Hedman has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Elias Pettersson has collected 44 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

