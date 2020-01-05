The Lightning are 16-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 143 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Alex Killorn leads the team with 16.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Carolina won 3-2. Sebastian Aho recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 41 points, scoring eight goals and registering 33 assists. Lucas Wallmark has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 43 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 29 assists. Brayden Point has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (undisclosed).

