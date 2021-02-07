Tampa Bay went 18-5-1 in division action and 21-11-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 49 power play goals on 212 power play opportunities last season.
In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Tampa Bay won 5-2. Steven Stamkos recorded a team-high 2 points for the Lightning.
INJURIES: Predators: Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).
Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.