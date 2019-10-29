Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall and 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning compiled a .916 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Cedric Paquette: out (upper body).

