The Lightning did not provide any details in announcing on their Twitter account that Hedman would not return.
The Lightning did not have an update on Hedman, who is also a Norris Trophy finalist this year.
The Lightning and Flyers are closing their preliminary round-robin schedule with 2-0 records, with the winner clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed entering the first round of the playoffs, which opens Tuesday.
Tampa Bay is already missing captain Steven Stamkos, who has yet to play after sustaining a lower body injury before the start of training camp last month.
