Point had an NHL-best 14 goals in last season’s playoffs. It was the second consecutive season that he topped the NHL in postseason goals.
Tampa Bay was already missing star right wing Nikita Kucherov, who sat out his 14th game with a lower-body injury and is not expected back for another four to six weeks.
Minnesota played Sunday without captain Jared Spurgeon. The defenseman left with a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Florida.
