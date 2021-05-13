The Canadiens and Leafs have met 15 times in the postseason. Montreal holds an 8-7 edge, including a four-game sweep in their last meeting in the 1979 quarterfinals en route to winning the Stanley Cup for the fourth straight time. The Leafs, who won the season series with Montreal 7-2-1, haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967, a span of 54 years that matches the NHL record for the longest drought between Stanley Cup championships set by the New York Rangers from 1940-94.