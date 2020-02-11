The Flames are 10-8-1 against Pacific Division teams. Calgary has converted on 21.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Calgary won 4-3. Milan Lucic recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals, adding 30 assists and totaling 47 points. Alex Iafallo has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 57 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Kings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.