The Wild are 0-6-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 81.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Minnesota won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-four in 17 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 14 points, scoring six goals and adding eight assists. Jason Zucker has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

