Utah went 50-32 overall and 21-20 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz gave up 106.5 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

Los Angeles and Utah matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz won 110-96 in the last meeting between these two teams on Oct. 30. Mike Conley led Utah with 29 points, five assists and two steals, and Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 24 points and four assists.

AD

AD

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Jazz Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: out (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD