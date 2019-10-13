Vegas finished 18-8-3 in Pacific Division action and 19-20-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Golden Knights allowed 2.6 goals on 29.1 shots per game last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Kings Injuries: None listed.
Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD