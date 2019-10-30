Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers shot 47.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).

