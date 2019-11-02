The Blackhawks are 0-1-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has surrendered eight power-play goals, killing 77.1% of opponent chances.

Chicago defeated Los Angeles 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 27. Dylan Strome scored two goals for the Blackhawks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with four goals and has totaled 13 points. Jeff Carter has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 9 points, scoring three goals and registering six assists. Dylan Strome has totaled three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

