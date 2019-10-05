Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference play and 14-21-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

