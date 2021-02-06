Los Angeles went 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.
The teams square off for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (health and safety protocols).
Kings: Matt Luff: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Roy: day to day (upper body).
