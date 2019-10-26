Los Angeles finished 11-5 in Pacific Division action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Clippers gave up 114.3 points per game while committing 23.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: out (calf), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: out (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

