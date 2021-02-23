The Kings are 8-6-3 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has allowed nine power-play goals, killing 83.3% of opponent chances.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-16 in 19 games this season. Mike Hoffman has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Brown leads the Kings with 10 goals and has 16 points. Alex Iafallo has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).
Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).
