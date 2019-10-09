Los Angeles Kings (1-1-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Vancouver after the Kings defeated Calgary 4-3 in overtime.

Vancouver finished 21-21-8 in Western Conference play and 20-16-5 at home a season ago. The Canucks scored 219 total goals last season, 43 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Los Angeles finished 14-12-3 in Pacific Division action and 14-21-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Canucks Injuries: Oscar Fantenberg: out (concussion), Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

