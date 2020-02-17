The Kings are 15-18-1 in conference games. Los Angeles has converted on 16.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 30, Los Angeles won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 29 goals and has collected 60 points. Patrik Laine has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

AD

Toffoli leads the Kings with 18 goals and has recorded 34 points. Alex Iafallo has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.