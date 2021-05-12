“I mean, I love it here,” he added. “I love the city. Love the fans. But at the same time, I want to win, so obviously I think we’ve got to start taking some steps forward and trying to figure out what’s needed to make that happen. Nobody wants to lose, but it seems like the last few years, we found ways to lose games, put ourselves behind the 8 ball and maybe be a little comfortable with losing. We have to figure out what’s the best plan of action to change.”