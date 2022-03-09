Maciver will oversee Chicago’s scouting operation, reporting directly to Davidson. Before he was hired by the expansion Kraken, Maciver worked for the Blackhawks for 14 years in a variety of roles, including assistant GM, director of player personnel and director of player development.
“Norm has been a big help to me throughout my career personally, but he also isn’t afraid to share his opinion and that is something that I respect most about him,” Davidson said. “He’s a great first step in building this out.”
Davidson, 33, was named GM on March 1, losing the interim tag. He worked his way up after joining the franchise as a hockey operations intern in 2010.
“Kyle and I have a great relationship and I believe in his vision for the team and the future of our hockey operations department,” Maciver said in a release. “I’m thankful to the Blackhawks for this opportunity and I’m anxious to get back to work in a place that has become home.”
Maciver also played 12 years in the NHL, finishing with 55 goals and 230 assists in 501 regular-season games. He was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins for two seasons before his first stint with Chicago.
___
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports