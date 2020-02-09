The Wild are 7-8-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 20.8% of chances.

The Avalanche are 16-11-3 in Western Conference play. Colorado averages 9.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.7 goals and 6.1 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Minnesota won 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-15 in 49 games played this season. Kevin Fiala has totaled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 31 goals and has 75 points. Andre Burakovsky has collected 12 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Carson Soucy: day to day (illness).

Avalanche: None listed.

