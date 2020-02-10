The Senators are 6-16-5 on the road. Ottawa leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.
In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Colorado won 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 32 goals and has totaled 76 points. Nazem Kadri has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 21 goals and has 34 points. Tierney has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.
Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).
