The Avalanche have gone 8-5-1 away from home. Colorado averages 10.2 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.7 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Toronto won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 16 goals, adding 15 assists and collecting 31 points. Ilya Mikheyev has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 25 total assists and has collected 42 points. Cale Makar has collected six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body), Erik Johnson: out (upper body).

