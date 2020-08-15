The Coyotes are 18-16-6 in Western Conference games. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Michael Chaput leads them averaging 1.0.
The Avalanche are 21-14-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado is second in the Western Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 70 games this season. Clayton Keller has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 93 points. Vladislav Namestnikov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Colorado.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Coyotes: Averaging 2.7 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
Avalanche: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (neck).
Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi: day to day (unfit to play).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.