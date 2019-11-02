The Avalanche are 4-3-0 in conference play. Colorado averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Nikita Zadorov leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 11 points, scoring four goals and adding seven assists. Conor Garland has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ian Cole leads the Avalanche with a plus-10 in nine games played this season. MacKinnon has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

