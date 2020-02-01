The Avalanche have gone 14-8-2 away from home. Colorado has scored 179 goals and is second in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. MacKinnon leads the team with 30.

In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Colorado won 3-1. Mikko Rantanen scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philippe Myers leads the Flyers with a plus-16 in 33 games played this season. Sean Couturier has totaled one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 30 goals and has 72 points. Nazem Kadri has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Michael Raffl: day to day (upper body), Carter Hart: day to day (abdominal), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.