The Avalanche are 30-9-4 in division matchups. Colorado is the NHL leader with 6.4 assists per game, led by MacKinnon averaging 0.9.
The Kings are 16-20-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent chances.
In their last meeting on March 14, Colorado won 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 53 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 36 assists. Mikko Rantanen has 13 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-three in 30 games this season. Trevor Moore has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (health protocols), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (health protocols).
Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.