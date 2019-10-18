Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Joonas Donskoi had a goal and two assists, Matt Nieto also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 40 shots for Colorado. Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for Florida, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano added goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves.

Connolly gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with 5:55 left in the second, and Burakovsky tied it 16 seconds later when he banged in a rebound.

CAPITALS 5, RANGERS 2

WASHINGTON — John Carlson added three assists to his historic start, T.J. Oshie scored two power-play goals and Washington beat New York.

Carlson assisted on one of Oshie’s goals and scores by Nic Dowd and Michal Kempny in the Czech defenseman’s return from a hamstring injury. With 17 points, Carlson tied Edmonton captain Connor McDavid for most in the NHL, and he leads the league with 14 assists.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist stopped Jakub Vrana on a penalty shot and made 29 saves

PENGUINS 4, STARS 2

PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an empty-netter to help Pittsburgh beat Dallas for its fifth straight victory.

Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Pittsburgh and Matt Murray made 22 saves.

Roope Hintz and John Klingberg scored for Dallas.

