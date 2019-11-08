Memphis went 33-49 overall with a 12-29 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 106.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Magic Injuries: Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Melvin Frazier Jr.: out (personal).

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle).

