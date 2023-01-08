Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

EDMONTON, Alberta — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3.
Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton to reach 20 goals and Stuart Skinner stopped 43 shots. The Oilers dropped to 21-17-3, losing for the sixth time in their last seven home games.
Hyman scored power-play goals late in each of the first two periods.
Colorado cut it to 2-1 at 3:06 into the third period when MacKinnon split the defense and muscled a puck over Skinner’s shoulder for his 10th of the season.
The Avs tied it at 8:19 with the teams playing 4 on 4, with Hunt racing to keep a puck in at the zone and snapping a shot past Skinner for his first of the season.
The Oilers hit two posts in overtime before Makar was able to pick the corner to end it.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Host Florida on Tuesday night.
Oilers: At Los Angeles on Monday night.
___
AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports