Nikita Gusev and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which won its previous two games. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 shots but the last-place Devils dropped to 6-3-2 in their last 11.

Malkin helped break a 1-all tie 4:15 into the second period with a cross-ice pass to Schultz for a shot from the right circle. It was his third goal of the season and first in 28 games.

After Murray stopped Kyle Palmieri on a point-blank chance during a 1:42 two-man advantage early in third, Malkin took over in scoring his 24th and 25th goals of the season.

Malkin powered through Blackwood at 7:11 for a 3-1 lead. After Wood closed the Devils’ deficit to one goal at 10:24, Malkin scored off a turnover less than three minutes later.

Letang scored into an empty net to ice the game.

Rodrigues, acquired from Buffalo on Feb. 24, scored his first goal for the Penguins with a shot from the left-side boards that deflected off the leg of Devils defenseman Matt Tennyson past Blackwood.

Gusev tied the game on a power play with 7:14 left in the period. Murray got his glove on the shot but could not prevent it from going in.

NOTES: The Penguins had not allowed a power-play goal in their last four games. ... The game was the third of 10 straight for Pittsburgh against Metropolitan Division teams. ... F Janne Kuokkanen, acquired in a trade with Carolina last month, played for the Devils for the first time. ... Sam Laffety was back in the Pittsburgh lineup with Nick Bjugstad out with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Columbus on Thursday night, the second stop on a three-game trip.

Devils: Host Carolina on Thursday night.

