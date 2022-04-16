Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

MONTREAL — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals’ 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night.
Ryan Poehling scored twice for Montreal. Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki added goals, and Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.
Mantha gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 8:03 of the second, scoring off his own rebound. Mantha then beat Montembeault with a wrist shot at 8:37.
UP NEXT
Capitals: At Colorado on Monday night.
Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.
