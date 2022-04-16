The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

By Associated Press
Today at 10:22 p.m. EDT
Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway, center, celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals’ 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov also connected. Vitek Vanacek made 28 saves.

Ryan Poehling scored twice for Montreal. Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki added goals, and Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

Mantha gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 8:03 of the second, scoring off his own rebound. Mantha then beat Montembeault with a wrist shot at 8:37.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Colorado on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

