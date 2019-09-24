Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) and center Auston Matthews talk during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs say they are aware of a complaint of disturbing the peace against star forward Auston Matthews.

The team says Matthews is cooperating with authorities and declined further comment “out of respect for the process involved.”

A Scottsdale, Arizona, police spokesman said the department in Matthews’ hometown investigated a disorderly conduct case involving an Auston Matthews on May 26. He said Matthews was not arrested and the case has been forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office for review.

