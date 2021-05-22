Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots.
The best-of-seven matchup between the Original Six rivals shifts to the Bell Centre for games Monday and Tuesday nights. The Canadiens won the opener 2-1.
The Maple Leafs were without captain John Tavares after he sustained a concussion and knee injury on a scary collision 10 minutes into Game 1.
Toronto took its first lead of the series at 5:15 of the second period when Matthews — the NHL goals champion this season with 41 in 52 regular-season games — buried Justin Holl’s rebound on an odd-man rush to make it 2-1.