Ethan Bear and Vincent Trocheck scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.

Called up from the minors last week with No. 1 netminder Jack Campbell out because of a rib injury, Kallgren got his second NHL start in place of the scuffling Petr Mrazek after shutting out the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs sported their green and white Toronto St. Pats jerseys — a nod to the franchise’s moniker from 1919-27 — on St. Patrick’s Day.

CAPITALS 7, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anthony Mantha scored twice, Alex Ovechkin and Connor Sheary each had a goal and an assist and Washington beat Columbus for its third straight victory.

Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored and Nikolas Backstrom added two assists to help Washington improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 39 shots.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus.

PENGUINS 3, BLUES 2, SO

ST. LOUIS — Bryan Rust scored the deciding goal in a shootout and goalie Tristan Jarry picked up his 30th victory in Pittsburgh’s win over St. Louis.

The fourth shooter for the Penguins, Rust snapped a wrist shot from the slot past goalie Ville Husso.

Jarry improved to 30-12-6, thwarting all four St. Louis shooters in the tiebreaker. He made 23 saves in regulation and overtime.

Mike Matheson and Chad Ruhwedel scored in regulation for Pittsburgh. Ivan Barbashev and David Perrson scored for St. Louis.

ISLANDERS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in the Islanders victory over the rival Rangers.

Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders. They are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Chris Kreider scored his 40th goal — and NHL-best 21st on the power play — and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves for the Rangers.

FLYERS 5, PREDATORS 4

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes scored the late tying goal and assisted Joel Farabee’s winner with 1:19 remaining to lead Philadelphia past Nashville after the Flyers honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th regular-season game.

Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist, and James van Riemsdyk and Cam York also scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg scored to tie the Predators’ goals record with 210. Tanner Jeannot, Philippe Myers and Ryan Johansen also scored.

STARS 4, CANADIENS 3, OT

MONTREAL — John Klingberg scored late in regulation and overtime to lift Dallas past Montreal.

Klingberg tied it with 4:46 left in regulation and ended it with 10 seconds to go in the five-minute overtime.

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.