Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break.
The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014.
According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
Teams are usually required to travel the day before a game, but they are allowed to go the day of under special circumstances, including after the Christmas break.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was also fined $25,000 for what the NHL called “demeaning conduct directed at officials” during the game, which his team won 5-4 in overtime. Keefe could be seen yelling at officials about what he believed to be interference during the third period on the Blues’ fourth goal of the game.
