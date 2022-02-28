Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its last 13 home games and third in a row overall.
Goaltending and defensive miscues were to blame for the latest defeat. Fehervary wiped out in the corner on Michael Bunting’s goal 2:35 in, William Nylander beat Samsonov five-hole and Justin Holl scored on a net-front scramble with 1.6 seconds left in the first period.
Toronto has won three straight.
Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals.
DEVILS 7, CANUCKS 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother as New Jersey routed Vancouver.
Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots.
Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischier had two assists.
Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver.
The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver. The last time they lost to the Canucks was November 2014.
