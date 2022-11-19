Maple Leafs hand Sabres 8th loss in a row with 5-2 victory

TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss.
Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo. The Sabres fell to 7-11-0. They haven’t earned a point in the standings since Nov. 2.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots for the Sabres in his first start after being recalled from the AHL with Eric Comrie sidelined by a lower-body injury.
SABRES ADD JOST
Buffalo claimed center Tyson Jost off waivers from Minnesota. The 24-year-old Jost, selected 10th overall in 2016 by Colorado, has three assists in 12 games this season.
UP NEXT
Leafs: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.
Sabres: At Montreal on Tuesday night.
