Maple Leafs' Matthews out at least 3 weeks with knee injury

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee.
After being voted an All-Star by fans, Matthews is now out of the event scheduled for Feb. 3-4 in Sunrise, Florida. The league announced Aleskander Barkov from the host Florida Panthers will take Matthews’ place on the Atlantic Division All-Star roster.
Matthews, who won the Hart Trophy last season after leading the NHL with 60 goals, has 53 points in 47 games this season.
