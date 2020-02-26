The Leafs have recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to fill the roster spot. Rosen, back for his second stint in Toronto, was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
Toronto also is missing defensemen Morgan Rielly (foot) and Cody Ceci (ankle) because of injuries.
Muzzin, 31, signed a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of just over $5.6 million Monday.
Muzzin has six goals and 17 assists in 53 games with the Leafs this season.
The Leafs are two points ahead of the Florida Panthers, who have a game in hand, in the race for the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The two teams face off Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.
