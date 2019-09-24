TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have released veteran goalie Michal Neuvirth, meaning Michael Hutchinson has likely won the backup job.

Neuvirth was vying for the No. 2 spot behind Frederik Andersen. But he played just two periods during training camp because of an unspecified injury.

Hutchinson made 38 saves in a 3-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday behind a largely AHL lineup. Neuvirth was supposed to be in Montreal, but coach Mike Babcock said he “wasn’t feeling up to it.”

The 31-year-old Neuvirth has played in the NHL with Washington, Buffalo, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia. He has a career record of 105-93-26, with a .910 save percentage and 2.71 goals-against average in 257 games.

Toronto also recalled goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo on Tuesday from its AHL camp.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.