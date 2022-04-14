Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

TORONTO — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 48-20-6, a victory shy of the club record set in 2017-18.

Matthews — with 58 goals and 43 assists — became the third player in Toronto history with 100 or more points. Darryl Sittler had 117 in 1977-78, and Doug Gilmour had 127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94.

Nylander had his 29th and 30th goals. Mitch Marner also had an assist to hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career.

Jack Campbell made 22 saves for Toronto.

John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored for Washington. The Capitals had won four in a row.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

