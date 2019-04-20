Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference first round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Maple Leafs are 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto serves 6.1 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Zach Hyman leads them averaging 0.9.

The Bruins are 16-10-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 88 points. Auston Matthews has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 total goals and has totaled 81 points. Marchand has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

