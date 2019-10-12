Toronto finished 14-10-4 in Atlantic Division games and 23-12-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs scored 46 power play goals on 211 power play opportunities last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Red Wings Injuries: None listed.
Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.
