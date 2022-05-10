Maple Leafs win 4-3, push Lightning to brink of elimination

TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 left in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh scored, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who will try to avoid elimination in the best-of-seven series in Game 6 at home on Thursday night.
Game 7, if necessary, would be in Toronto on Saturday.
HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored twice and Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves to help Carolina beat Boston for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-netter.
The series has yet to see a team secure a road win. With the Game 5 win, the Hurricanes have two chances to close out the Bruins. Game 6 is Thursday in Boston, and Game 7, if needed, on home ice Saturday.
Connor Clifton scored and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for Boston.
