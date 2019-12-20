The Predators are 7-6-2 on the road. Nashville ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.7 shots per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins with a plus-18 in 36 games played this season. David Pastrnak has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-15 in 34 games played this season. Calle Jarnkrok has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Bruins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).

Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

